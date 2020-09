KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 10: Patrick Mahomes #15 celebrates a touchdown with teammate Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with an impressive 34-20 win over the Houston Texans.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 3 touchdowns in the win while rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and 1 score.

Next up for the Chiefs will be a road matchup with the Chargers on September 20.