SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs rookie class is getting a swift introduction to training camp. Coach Andy Reid is known for holding a gruesome camp to get players ready for the season.

Rookie defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah described the first day as “tough,” and offensive tackle Wanya Morris said “it’s going to be hard,” but all of the rookies and the rest of the roster will have to embrace the challenge.

“That’s what it’s meant for,” Morris said. “If it was easy, everybody would do it. We’re chosen ones to do this. They’re supposed to make it hard.”

“Hopefully these next few days are going to be easier, and then when the vets come, we’ll already be in shape and ready to go,” Anudike-Uzomah said.

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice had some quality reps Wednesday but got sick about halfway through practice.

It wasn’t a big deal, according to Rice, with rookie days only having five receivers, and head coach Andy Reid expects the players to run as much as they can.

“I don’t mind puking,” Rice said Wednesday. “That just means I’m working as hard as I can so that I won’t puke no more and be ready for the game.”

Rice credits quarterback Shane Buechele, a fellow SMU alum, for helping him get a head start on the playbook, along with training with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas before the draft.

“Every day I’m going to be meeting with Shane in his dorm just to go over plays for the next day,” Rice said.

The 6-foot-1 receiver, who models his game after DeAndre Hopkins, also said he’s lost some weight since organized team activities.

Coming into the Chiefs organization, he weighed 215 pounds. Rice said he now weighs around 200 pounds and feels like he’s physically ready for his first NFL training camp.

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was dressed and participating in individual drills Wednesday but did not participate in 7-on-7 passing drills.

As the rookies go through their first NFL training camp, they know the bond they have with each other can help get them through.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll be leaning on me because, like I said, it get hard, but we all going through the same thing, first time together,” Morris said.

“And that’s when we come together, talk it up, chop it up, pick each other up because we’re brothers now. You know, we family. This is Chiefs Kingdom. We’re part of that now.”