LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 hands off to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 12 p.m.

The Chiefs announced on Twitter that they have “added RB Jerick McKinnon to the 53-man roster from IR. McKinnon should be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no designation for Sunday.”