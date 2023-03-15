KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs continue to part ways with some key players.

Safety Juan Thornhill is departing Kansas City for the Cleveland Browns, per reports. He’s expected to sign a three-year, $21 million contract with $14 million fully guaranteed at signing over the first two years.

Thornhill played in 65 games for the Chiefs, started in 52 of them and accumulated 234 tackles, eight interceptions and 20 pass deflections.

The 27-year-old is entering his fifth season in the NFL, and the Chiefs likely have his replacement in second-year player Bryan Cook. Cook played in 16 games last season including every playoff game and rotated in at safety.

In a limited role, Cook garnered 33 tackles, two pass deflections and a sack; one of those deflections led to an interception in the AFC Championship.

Justin Reid and Bryan Cook are the likely safety duo moving forward in Kansas City.

Thornhill’s departure isn’t the only Chiefs free agency news on Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders is expected to sign with the the New Orleans Saints on a three-year deal worth $14.5 million.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has also agreed to sign a deal with the New England Patriots. The contract is reportedly a three-year, $33 million deal.

Earlier Wednesday, news broke that the Chiefs have signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal.