Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu takes 32 lucky youngsters on shopping spree

LEAWOOD, Kan. (WDAF) – Monday night was like Christmas in September for 32 lucky youngsters at the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Leawood.

According to one 9-year-old, it was even better than Christmas.

“Because it’s with a famous person and I get $250 to spend,” said Johnna Walker.

The famous person she’s referring to is Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, who served as a personal shopper for the young girl on Monday night.

For the second time, the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation teamed up with Dick’s and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City to furnish the youngsters with a $250 shopping spree.

“This is why I do what I do, to see kids like this smile to be a blessing to somebody else,” Mathieu told FOX4. “This is doing more for me than it is probably doing for her.”

Nike and Shake Shack also partnered with Mathieu’s foundation for Monday’s event.

Fellow Chiefs Mecole Hardman, Thomas Townsend, and DiCaprio Bootle helped out with Mathieu’s second annual back-to-school shopping spree.

“If I get an invite, I am definitely going to come,” Hardman said. “So anything I can do to support him, I’m going to do my best.”