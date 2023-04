KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – With the 250th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected cornerback Nic Jones from Ball State.

Jones finished his career with 21 pass breakups and 4 interceptions. He was named a second-team All-conference selection in 2022.

Coburn joins a Chiefs class with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris, Chamarri Conner, BJ Thompson and Keondre Coburn.