KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – With the 166th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected EDGE BJ Thompson from Stephen F. Austin State.

Thompson has a large frame at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds. In 11 starts in 2022, he led the team with five sacks and three forced fumbles.

Thompson joins a Chiefs class with Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Rashee Rice, Wanya Morris and Chamarri Conner.