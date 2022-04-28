LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs used their 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft to select George Karlaftis.

Karlaftis is the second pick from the Chiefs in the draft, after trading three picks to move up and select Trent McDuffie 21st overall.

Karlaftis is a defensive end from Purdue. The 6-foot-4, 275 pound edge rusher tallied 36 tackles, two forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks in his 2021 junior season.

The Chiefs are scheduled to make three more draft picks on Friday, with two selections in the second and one in the third.