KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs made the final pick of Thursday’s first round of the NFL Draft.

Kansas City selected K-State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah with pick No. 31 in the draft, which took place right in the thick of Chiefs Kingdom.

The moment is a special one for the former Wildcat, who grew up in Kansas City and attended Lee’s Summit High School. He’s the eighth K-State player to ever be selected by the Chiefs in the draft.

Anudike-Uzomah was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022 season. He tallied 20.5 sacks in three seasons with the Wildcats, playing in 31 games. He’s the sixth K-State football player to ever be selected in the first round of the NFL draft, and the first since Josh Freeman in 2009.

Anudike-Uzomah racked up 46 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in his final season with K-State.

The newest Chief joined K-Nation recently for an exclusive interview to preview the draft.

The NFL Draft continues in Kansas City with rounds two and three on Friday. The Chiefs have one pick in each of those rounds. KC then has seven picks in the final four rounds on Saturday.