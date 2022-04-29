LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs used their fourth team selection in the 2022 to select a safety from Cincinatti.

Bryan Cook is the third defensive player to be picked by the Chiefs in this year’s draft. The Chiefs selected Cook with the 62nd overall pick.

The Cincinnati safety played at Howard University before transferring to Cincinatti. He had to sit out in 2019 due to transfer rules but returned to action in 2020.

In 2020, Cook started just two games for the Bearcats but played in all ten. He tallied 26 tackles. Cook had a breakout year in 2021. He went off for 96 total tackles, nine pass breakups, five tackles for loss and two interceptions.

Cook joins the Chiefs as their second pick of the second round. Kansas City selected Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis in round one. They also selected wide receiver Skyy Moore earlier in the second round.