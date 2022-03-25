KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed linebacker Jermaine Carter Jr. after a visit to Kansas City, the team announced Friday.

The former fifth round draft pick in 2018 has spent his entire career with the Carolina Panthers before entering free agency.

In 17 games last season, he racked up 88 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and one fumble recovery.

He’ll likely be a replacement for linebacker Ben Niemann, who is a free agent right now, and join fellow linebackers Willie Gay Jr., Nick Bolton and newly signed Elijah Lee in the lineup.

Carter is already introducing himself to Chiefs Kingdom, sending out a tweet Friday afternoon to simply say “sup.”