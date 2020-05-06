Chiefs single-game tickets go on sale Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Chiefs tickets are going on sale at the end of the week.

Chiefs single-game tickets and group tickets for all home games go on sale 11 a.m Friday for season ticket holders and noon for the general public.

The NFL will announce the 2020 schedule Thursday evening, but the future of games this fall is far from certain, with the coronavirus pandemic canceling many large gatherings this summer.

According to a Chiefs spokesperson, refunds will be issued if a game is canceled and can’t be rescheduled or is played under conditions that keep fans from attending, such as a ban on public gatherings.

You can purchase tickets here.