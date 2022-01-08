Chiefs sneak by Broncos thanks to late defensive scoring effort

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) celebrates a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

DENVER (KSNT) — Kansas City was neck and neck with Denver all day, but when it needed a stop, it got one.

Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton stripped the Broncos running back and returned it to the house midway through the fourth quarter to take a 28-21 lead. From there, the defense wasn’t at its best, but good enough and sometimes that’s all that matters — the win.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs kept to single digits in quarters one through three, but the scoring advantage in the final 15 minutes proved to be the difference. Mahomes two-point conversion after the Bolton score and a lengthy 51-yard boot from Harrison Butker seemingly built some confidence at Mile High.

In the run, it was Mahomes and only Mahomes. Several others were involved, but finding holes were held to a minimum. But in the passing game, Mecole Hardman’s number was called eight times, which led to 103 receiving yards.

Kansas City’s regular season is over, finishing 12-5. The playoffs begin next Saturday with the Wild Card rounds.