Chiefs squeak out win over Broncos 22-16; clinch playoff birth

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 06: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs stands in the huddle during the second quarter of a game against the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium on December 06, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs are going back to the playoffs. They topped the Denver Broncos 22-16 in a game that was much closer than expected to make it 11 straight wins over the division rival and clinch a playoff spot in the AFC for the sixth straight year.

It wasn’t the normal night on the offensive side of things for KC, they didn’t score a touchdown until the third quarter. Despite all that, Patrick Mahomes still threw for 318 yards and the Chiefs did enough to win.

The game started relatively slowly besides this Tyrann Mathieu interception.

Less than three minutes in and rent’s due💰



Second straight game with a pick for the honey badger. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/oUQenSSraW — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 7, 2020

In the second quarter with the score tied at 3, the Chiefs took a shot at the end zone on third down. It was called incomplete on the field and not challenged, but the replay showed a different story.

More replays from it. It definitely didn't hit the ground. Could have been a touchdown for Tyreek Hill and the #Chiefs had they reviewed it https://t.co/oZoY98AsbS pic.twitter.com/GVUuhKWUgf — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 7, 2020

On the ensuing drive, Denver took it down the field and Drew Lock connected with Tim Patrick in the end zone to take a 10-6 lead. The Chiefs added two field goals before halftime and went into the break down 10-9.

The second half started the same way the first ended, the Chiefs moved down the ball down the field but stalled in the red zone. They walked away with Harrison Butker’s fourth field goal and a 12-10 lead.

The Broncos did not have the same issues in the red zone, they marched down the field and Lock and Patrick connected again to give them the lead, two-point conversion no good.

After the Broncos score, the Chiefs did what they’d done the last few drives, moved down the field with east, but this time, they would not be denied when they neared the red zone and took a 19-16 lead on a Mahomes toss to Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes is so good at getting the defense to jump early.



Also a decent passer. #Chiefs back on top. pic.twitter.com/SLFoOrOZYB — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) December 7, 2020

The Chiefs would add another field goal late to make it 22-16, giving the Broncos one more chance to go down the field and win it. But he