Chiefs players now 90% vaccinated, reporting for camp

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and several of his Kansas City Chiefs teammates reported for training camp with 90% of the team’s roster having received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Chiefs are among six NFL teams that are over 90% vaccinated. The Chiefs are holding training camp on the campus of Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph and Reid says fans will notice new procedures when attending practices this summer. Players will not be signing autographs and other measures are being taken to increase health safety for players and other club employees.

Reid reported that 100% of his staff has received a vaccine.