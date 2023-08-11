SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. — As expected, fans won’t see much of their favorite Kansas City Chiefs players in the preseason.

The Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in their first preseason game.

These Chiefs won’t be playing in the game:

RB Isiah Pacheco (recovering from hand/shoulder surgeries)

DT Tershawn Wharton (recovering from torn ACL)

TE Jody Fortson (shoulder)

WR Kadarius Toney (recovering from knee surgery)

CB L’Jarius Sneed (knee)

Head coach Andy Reid said each string of players will get a quarter to play. The first string will play the first quarter; the second string will play the second quarter, etc.

This usually means that the starters will play the first series of the game unless they go three and out, then they will play one more series to get some reps under their belt.

Reid said every single player will play in the team’s first taste of opposing action.

Most starting veteran quarterbacks sit out most of the preseason if not the whole three-game exhibition stretch. Patrick Mahomes likes to take the first hit in the preseason to ingrain himself into natural football again.

“You want to get hit where it’s not too hard, but you can feel it,” he said.

“You go through a long offseason, working through the pocket and knowing the guys are rushing, but they can’t touch you. And so it’s just different when you get in the game and you’re able to get tackled and everything like that.

“I like to have at least one or two drives under my belt to say that I’m ready to go. We’re doing the right things.”

It’ll be a homegoing for running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire who hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He already has around 30 tickets for family and friends who will be in attendance.

“Every time I’m in the Superdome, it’s been something to relived for me,” Edwards-Helaire said.

“Won a national championship there, won a high school championship there. Being in the Superdome, being in New Orleans and being in Louisiana has always been special for me so it’s perfect.”

The Chiefs’ defense will be working in some new pieces. Defensive end Charles Omenihu and linebacker Drue Tranquill are among the new faces that will see plenty of snaps this season.

With a six-game suspension looming for Omenihu, Reid said Omenihu will play with the first-team defense but will also rotate in throughout the preseason.

Kickoff is set for noon CT on Sunday.