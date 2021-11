LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 14: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks for an open teammate during the first half in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 Sunday night.

Former NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes looked like the Most Valuable Player with 406 passing yards and five touchdowns. Mahomes connected with Tyreek Hill, Noah Gray, Byron Pringle and Darrel Williams in the endzone.

Defensively, Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill recovered fumbles while Daniel Sorensen picked up his seasons first interception.

Kansas City returns home at 3:25 p.m. next Sunday, Nov. 21 on FOX.