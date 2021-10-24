Chiefs stomped by Titans, struggles return, plus Mahomes replaced

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

NASHVILLE (KSNT) — Coming off a win in week six sure seemed promising for the Kansas City Chiefs, but a trip to Tennessee put an end to that thought real quick.

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans wrecked the Chiefs at home Sunday 27-3. Not to mention, the Titans didn’t have to record any second half points, since they went into halftime leading 27-0.

Patrick Mahomes once again registered another interception in the second quarter, and Tennessee capitalized with a touchdown moments later.

Mahomes exited the game in the fourth after taking a knee to the head area from Denico Autry.

Tannehill completed 21 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown. In terms of receiving, A.J. Brown and MyCole Pruitt got in on the touchdown action.

Kansas City returns home at 7:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 for Monday Night Football against the New York Giants on ESPN.

