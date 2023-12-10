KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Chiefs lost another close game on Sunday.

The Bills received a piece of revenge, beating the Chiefs at Arrowhead 20-17.

Kansas City’s opening drive looked promising, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire moving the chains multiple times. However, the drive ended with Patrick Mahomes throwing an interception on a ball intended for Edwards-Helaire.

The Chiefs defense held the Bills off on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. George Karlaftis got his ninth sack during the drive.

The Bills scored on their next possession, though. James Cook did a flip into the endzone to grab a 7-0 lead on enemy turf in the first quarter.

Buffalo added another, and the Chiefs kept punting until late in the second quarter. Jerick McKinnon got his first rushing touchdown since Dec. 12, 2022, to make it a one-score game with 1:19 left in the first half.

The Bills tried to get a two-touchdown lead as time expired, but after a see of red and blue jumped for the ball in the endzone, Nick Bolton batted it down to end the drive.

Buffalo got that score on the first drive of the second half, however. The Chiefs defense held it to a field goal, making the Bills’ lead 10 points.

For the first time in the game, the Chiefs had a bigger and better answer. Mahomes concluded a five minute drive with a four-yard touchdown to Rashee Rice, making it a 17-14 game with 3:30 left in the third quarter.

The Chiefs’ defense kept hopes alive, forcing the Bills to punt. Then, the Bills shut down the excitement. Kansas City won a challenge that gave them a short third down to convert. After the conversion, Rice fumbled a pass that Buffalo recovered. The Bills kept the ball through the start of the fourth quarter.

Nothing came out of the Bills’ next drive, but the Chiefs did take something from it. Their next drive ended with a field goal, and for the first time, Kansas City tied the game at 17 with 11:31 left to play.

The two teams went back and forth defensively, with the Bills kicking the eventual go-ahead field goal with just under two minutes to play.

With 1:12 to play, Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 25-yard gain inside Bills territory. Then, Kelce lateraled the ball to Kadarius Toney, who ran 24 yards for a touchdown. However, the play would get ruled back as Toney was offsides.

Kansas City couldn’t pick up another first down, as the Chiefs would lose the game 20-17.

Mahomes finished 25 of 43 passing for 271 yards with a a touchdown and interception.

The loss moves the Chiefs’ record to 8-5, having lost three of their last four games. Kansas City travels to New England next Sunday for a noon kickoff game with the Patriots.