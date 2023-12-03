GREEN BAY, Wis. (KSNT) – The Chiefs had the ball and were within one score in the final minute of Sunday night’s game but could not complete the comeback.

Kansas City falls to 8-4 with a 27-19 loss in Green Bay. The game ended on an incomplete desperation hail mary from 33 yards out.

The Chiefs never led in the Sunday Night Football contest against Jordan Love’s Packers. KC trailed 14-6 at halftime. Mahomes and the offense built two touchdown drives in the second half but could not complete a third when it mattered most.

The Packers did not turn the ball over in the game, while KC was haunted by a Mahomes interception in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs are still in first place of the AFC West at 8-4. They return to action on Sunday, Dec. 10 at home against the Bills.