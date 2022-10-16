KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills 24-20 after a last-minute interception thrown by Patrick Mahomes.

Neither team scored until the second quarter. Buffalo ended the drought with a field goal, taking a 3-0 lead about two minutes in.

The Chiefs answered in a bigger, better way. Mahomes threw to JuJu Smith-Schuster for a 42-yard touchdown to take a 7-3 lead.

With 16 seconds until halftime, Josh Allen connected with Gabe Davis in the endzone to put the Bills up 10-7. However, this is right up the Chiefs’ alley.

On three plays, Kansas City moved 28 yards down the field to their own 48-yard line. In his first game since Week 1, Harrison Butker made a 62-yard field goal to tie the game with no time left on the clock.

To keep the tie going, both teams scored in the third quarter. First, the Bills. Then, Mahomes threw to Mecole Hardman to make it 17-17. It’s Hardman’s second touchdown this season.

Kansas City took the lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game. Butker made a 44-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 20-17 lead.

Buffalo would answer with a touchdown pass to Dawson Knox with just over a minute left in the game.