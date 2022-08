KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Chiefs legendary quarterback Len Dawson was moved to hospice Friday.

His son, Len Jr., told Karen Conrad with the NFL Alumni-Kansas City Chapter board of directors from 1987-2021. Dawson is 87 years old. No further details on his condition have been provided.

Dawson is a Super Bowl IC champion with the Chiefs, six-time AFL All-Star and 1962 AFL MVP. He was named to the NFL Hall of Fame in 1987.