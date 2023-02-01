Accused of robbing a Tulsa Credit Union “Chiefsaholic” wants his bail dropped to $50,000

TULSA, Okla. – The Kansas City Superfan, known on social media sites as “ChiefsAholic,” is seeking to have his bail on bank robbery charges substantially reduced releasing him from an Oklahoma jail, just in time for the Super Bowl.

Xavier Michael Babudar, 28, known for his red-hot love for the Kansas City Chiefs, has been cooling off in the Tulsa County jail since December on $200,000 bail.

Although Babudar has two 2017 Overland Park municipal violations for trespassing, obstructing legal process and failing to have a current car tag, the Chief’s fan is charged in Tulsa County District Court with robbing the Tulsa Teacher Credit Union in Bixby on December 16, just two days before his beloved Chiefs defeated Houston 30-24 in overtime.

Babudar is a staple at Chiefs games – at Arrowhead – and visiting stadiums – dressed up in Chiefs red and yellow garb and wearing a wolf mask. It was his absence at the Houston game and from his social media posts that alerted his 50,000 + Instagram and Twitter followers something wasn’t quite right.

On Friday Babudar is set to return to court where he is asking his bail be cut to $50,000.

Telephone calls seeking comment from Babudar or his attorney were not returned.

In earlier court records Babudar claimed to be homeless, and unemployed since 2020, and seeking a public defender.

Typically the court believes if a suspect can post bail they can afford a lawyer and the burden of a public defender shouldn’t be on the backs of the Oklahoma taxpayers.

In Babudar’s motion for bond reduction filed on Thursday, he now claims he has been self-employed for the last five years and his last employer was Amazon.

So which way is it?

Babudar posted on his Twitter account:

“After graduating KSU in 2016 I was working a warehouse job making $12 an hour. Today I manage multiple warehouses throughout the Midwest region and make an excellent living, and I’m only 28 years old. Hard work pays off and don’t let ANYONE tell you otherwise!” Babudar’s Twitter Feed, Dec. 13, 2022

Babudar’s social media site feeds are laced with profanity and scriptures and filled with photographs and posts of himself traveling across the country to watch the Chiefs play in Cincinnati, Denver, San Diego, San Francisco and Indianapolis, plus the Big 12 Football Championship game in Arlington, Texas.

Babudar posted on Twitter:

“Originally when the schedule came out, I had no plans or intentions in making the trip to Houston. HOWEVER I’ve never gone an entire season in which I attended EVERY Chiefs game on the schedule. You only live once, I’ll see y’all in Houston next week.” Babudar’s Twitter feed, Dec. 11, 2022

Many of his social media followers quickly put together the the events: Babudar on his way to Houston; ChiefsAholic not posting during the game; and the bank robbery in Tulsa, speculating that Babudar was the person who robbed the credit union on that Friday in December. Bixby police recovered a paintball mask – not a wolf mask – along with money in Babudar’s backpack when he was taken into custody, according to a Bixby Police report.

So where is Babudar getting the money to feed his Chiefs obsession?

Betting slips between $200 to $5,000 on Chief’s games are featured in Babudar’s Twitter feed.

Two betting slips – one for $5,000 bet on Mahomes winning the Most Valuable Player Award – and another $5,000 on Kansas City winning the Super Bowl – are featured on Bubudar’s Twitter and Instagram feeds.

If Babadar hits the jackpot and wins both bets he will win $100,000.

But are the betting slips real?

Babudar posted on Twitter:

“I’m going to that Patrick Mahomes 15 and the Mahomies charity gala tomorrow night, and I’m laughing so hard because this girl I’ve been hanging out with asked why I didn’t invite her? Probably because the tickets are expensive AF and I don’t like you THAT much.” Babadar’s Twitter Feed, Dec. 5, 2023

According to the charity website, single tickets went for $1,250 for the evening. Babudar apparently won a Mahomes painting that was featured during the gala.

StubHub, a Chiefs ticket outlet, shows the average price for a Chief’s single game ticket and parking is around $450.

Babudar’s family once lived in a $3.2 million Laguna Beach home before it was lost in a California bankruptcy, according to court records.

Questions persist about the social media posts from a financially savvy young man whose family suffered several financial setbacks, including liens, judgments and bankruptcy, according to California Central Bankruptcy Court.

If granted bail Babudar plans to live in Tulsa with his family – who plan on moving from Overland Park to Tulsa – during the duration of his court proceedings, according to the motion. It’s very doubtful the ChiefaAholic will attend this year’s Big Game.