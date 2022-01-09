Chiefs take #2 seed in AFC, likely to play Steelers

DENVER, COLORADO – JANUARY 08: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to facing the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on January 08, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs are the number two seed in the AFC for the 2022 playoffs and will likely play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first round.

The only way the Chiefs will not play the Steelers in their first-round matchup is if the Chargers versus Raiders game on Sunday night football results in a tie. If that game does end in a tie, the Chiefs would play the Raiders.

The Chiefs beat the Broncos 28-24 on Saturday, but the Titans’ Sunday victory over the Texans kept Kansas City from grabbing the number one seed and a first-round bye.

The Steelers finished the regular season 9-7-1, capped off with a 16-13 overtime win against the Ravens.

Regardless of the opponent, the Chiefs’ first-round playoff game will be played in Kansas City.

The Chiefs and Steelers already met once this year, that game was also in KC and resulted in a 36-10 Chiefs victory despite Travis Kelce not playing.

The day and time of the Chiefs’ first playoff game has not been announced.