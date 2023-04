KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs have traded up to make their third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Wanya Morris joins the Chiefs as the 92nd overall pick.

Morris was a five-star recruit out of high school, most recently playing for Oklahoma. He stands at 6-foot-5, 300 pounds.

Morris joins first round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah and second round pick Rashee Rice.