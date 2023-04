KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes has a new weapon for the Chiefs offense.

Kansas City drafted SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice with the 55th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft Friday.

Rice is a 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver with a high usage rate in college. His senior season, Rice finished fifth in the country in catches (96) and third in receiving yards (1,355).

Rice joins a wide receiver in Kansas City looking to replace Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster.