Chiefs TE avoids being cut a third time

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Wide receiver Jody Fortson #88 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the football after a reception against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL preseason game at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Roster-cut day can be full of nerves for many NFL hopefuls riding the line.

Chiefs wide receiver turned tight end Jody Fortson has been one of those players for the past two seasons. Fortson was cut from the Chiefs’ active roster and placed on the practice squad in both 2019 and 2020. He made the transition to tight end this offseason. The work paid off, and Fortson made the active roster for the 2021 season.

“I put a lot of time into this, and there were a lot of days where I thought this wouldn’t come, but I just kept working and here we are,” Fortson said. “It’s been a long road.”

Fortson is listed as Kansas City’s fourth-string tight end. The Chiefs open their season on Sept. 12 against the Browns.