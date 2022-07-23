ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson has emerged from the depths of a season-long injury.

The fourth-year man out of Valdosta State turned plenty of heads last season by catching two touchdowns in six games last season. Fortson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury last season in October.

Head coach Andy Reid said Fortson shook the rust off of his injury during organized team activities in June and looked good on his first practice of training camp.

“Jody (Fortson) looked good out there,” Reid said. “He was able to come out here and function, and I thought he looked sharp.”

Fortson displayed his red zone catching ability by catching several passes in the endzone during 7-on-7 drills on Saturday.

With that work being against mostly rookies, the hope for the Chiefs and the fans will be for Fortson to do it over and over again all season long.