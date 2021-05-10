How to get Chiefs tickets going on sale Thursday

A worker cleans seats in Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) — The Chiefs announced Monday the beginning of single-game ticket sales for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

This coming season’s schedule will be announced Wednesday night. Tickets for home games will then be available for purchase Thursday by clicking here.

All fans are encouraged to purchase parking passes in advance to secure the lowest price and reduce their time spent at the tollgate. All parking is mobile-only and can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game by clicking here. Parking is $45 per game when purchased in advance.

The Chiefs are hoping for a return to the Super Bowl. On Feb. 7, 2020, they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-19 in Super Bowl LV.