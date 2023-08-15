KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Patrick Mahomes will go into the 2023-24 season with one less pass-catcher.

Tight end Jody Fortson was placed on the Injured Reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for the year.

Fortson will get shoulder surgery, according to head coach Andy Reid.

The 27-year-old pass-catcher has spent a lot of time on the IR in his young career, most recently at the end of last season. In 2022-23, Fortson played in 13 games, posting career-highs in catches (9) and receiving yards (108) with two touchdowns.