KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – In a rematch of the 2022 AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 22.

The Bills/Bengals divisional game decided who and where the Chiefs would play. With a Bills win, the AFC Championship would be played at neutral-site Atlanta. With a Bengals win, the Chiefs would host Cincinnati.

The Chiefs got into the game by beating the Jaguars in the divisional round on Saturday.

With the Bengals 27-10 win against the Bills, Kansas City locked up hosting its fifth-straight AFC Championship game. In the Chiefs and Bengals’ regular-season matchup in Week 13, Cincinnati came away with a 27-24 win.

The 2022 AFC Championship game went the way of the Bengals, as well. They won 27-24 in overtime.

Sunday’s matchup kicks off at 5:30 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the Super Bowl.