Chiefs to sign Dustin Colquitt to practice squad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After being released in the offseason, punter Dustin Colquitt is reportedly back in Chiefs Kingdom.

Reports say, Colquitt has signed on to Kansas City’s practice squad ahead of the playoffs.

Colquitt spent 15 years as the Chiefs’ punter before joining the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason.

He was released from Pittsburgh, the team his father Craig played for, after less than two months. He bounced around to Tampa Bay and Jacksonville before making his way back to Arrowhead.

Upon his departure from the Chiefs, they signed undrafted free agent Tommy Townsend out of Florida who earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 15 against the Saints.

The Chiefs are signing P Dustin Colquitt to their practice squad, per source.



Colquitt was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2009, 2018 and 2019.