KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have found their solution and found their new right tackle.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Chiefs are planning to sign former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor to a four-year deal worth $80 million including $60 million in guaranteed money.

The Chiefs take the route of locking up the top available right tackle which believes the team is moving on from Orlando Brown and will likely sign with a new team.

This move does not fix all the problems on the line after Andrew Wylie is reportedly signing with the Washington Commanders and reuniting with former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Taylor is a former second-round draft pick out of the University of Florida and was selected by the Jaguars.

The 25-year-older had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed (2.5%) among tackles last season. In addition, Taylor allowed just 16 pressures and 5 sacks last season.