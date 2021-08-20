Chiefs top Cardinals, Pringle shines in preseason game #2

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – AUGUST 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts before the start of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KSNT)- The Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in their second preseason game of the year on Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes took the field for only three drives, which resulted in a field goal, punt and interception.

Mahomes finished with 78 yards passing on 10 completions in 18 attempts.

The Chiefs got on the board with a 24-yard field goal from Harrison Butker late in the first quarter.

The first touchdown of the game was scored on a spectacular catch by Mecole Hardman from Chad Henne just before halftime.

The Chiefs lead 10-0 at half.

They would later score again in the middle of the third quarter on a 5-yard pass from Shane Buechele to Jerick McKinnon.

Former K-State wide receiver Byron Pringle stood out in the first half and finished with 63 yards on four receptions.

Derrick Gore was the Chiefs leading rusher with 54 yards on eight carries.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to seven with a late third-quarter field goal and an early fourth-quarter touchdown.

The Chiefs have one more preseason game on Friday, Aug. 27 against the Vikings. They open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Browns in Kansas City.