Chiefs top Chargers 23-20 in OT

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates a touchdown by teammate tight end Travis Kelce #87 against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KSNT) – It was a slow start for Kansas City against the Los Angeles Chargers, but Patrick Mahomes and the offense turned it on when it mattered most and they came out on top in overtime of week two of the NFL season, 23-20.

This game started with a surprise, the Chargers going with rookie quarterback Justin Herbert after Tyrod Taylor wasn’t able to go with a chest injury. Herbert was special, but it was Mahomes in the second half that couldn’t be stopped.

On the run, 50+ yards down the field, hits his target in stride.



Only Patrick Mahomes. Disgusting #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/Aa8HsJERlO — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) September 20, 2020

Mahomes finished the game with 302 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. In his career, during the month of September, he’s now 9-0 with 28 touchdowns and no interceptions.

The game came down to a two-minute drill type drive from Mahomes, highlighted by a long run on third down.

3rd and long, Patrick Mahomes does what he needs to do. This one is heading to overtime after Butker knocks in a short one. It's 20-20 in LA. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/HdpHrXQ9co — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) September 20, 2020

After kicker Harrison Butker nailed a 30-yard field goal to send the game into OT, it was the Chiefs defense that needed to step up when Los Angeles started the extra period with the ball after winning the coin toss.

And step up they did. They held the Chargers to a three-and-out on their opening drive. Chargers’ coach Anthony Lynn opted to not go for it on fourth and one, giving the ball back to Mahomes and the offense with them only needing a field goal to win the game.

The former MVP drove his team down the field on a 13-play, 39 yard drive and gave Butker a chance to kick for the win.

After being iced two times, once by a timeout and another by a penalty, Butker nailed the kick that counted, a 58-yarder that gave Kansas City the victory.

He'll kick it as many times as he needs to.



58-yards. Butker. Blouses. #Chiefs win 23-20 to move to 2-0. pic.twitter.com/25TrjTbUK3 — Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) September 20, 2020

Butker also kicked in the two prior attempts that didn’t count on the penalty and as the timeout was called.