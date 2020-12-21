Chiefs top Saints 32-29, undefeated on the road this season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter in the game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 20, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KSNT) — The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon 32-29, moving them to 13-1 on the season.

Sunday’s win was no easy task for Kansas City as they fought till the game clock read zero.

Kansas City earned a majority of their points from the air Sunday, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with three different receivers for touchdowns. The Chiefs had one lone rushing touchdown thanks to running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Chiefs will play host to the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday, Dec. 27 at noon on FOX.