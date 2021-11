KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – OCTOBER 13: Offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif #76 of the Kansas City Chiefs battles defensive end J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans during the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – The Chiefs traded right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif to the Jets, in exchange for tight end Daniel Brown.

Duvernay-Tardif was active during the Chiefs’ Monday Night Football game against the Giants. It was his first time being listed active since Super Bowl LIV.

Brown has not played in a game since Week One.