LAS VEGAS (KSNT)- The Chiefs were slated to pick at the 29th and 30th spots in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, but that changed in the middle of the round.

Kansas City traded up to select Trent McDuffie, a cornerback from Washington State. McDuffie is a 5-foot-11 defensive back from Westminster, California. In his junior year last season, McDuffie tallied 35 total tackles and one sack.

The Chiefs traded their 29th pick, along with a third and fourth round pick to the Patriots to secure the 21st overall selection.