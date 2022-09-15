KANSAS CITY, MO. (KSNT) – Kansas City got to play host in the inaugural Thursday Night Football aired on Amazon Prime, a game full with big plays and a timely pick-six from rookie Jaylen Watson

The Chiefs got the better of their division rival in this primetime matchup, beating the Chargers 27-17.

The Chiefs didn’t even tie the Chargers until the fourth quarter. Los Angeles got on the board first with a field goal, the only score of the first quarter.

It also opened the second quarter. Justin Herbert managed a one-yard pass to Zander Horvath to put the Chargers up 10-0.

Patrick Mahomes answered with a traditional scramble pass to Jerick McKinnon, making the score 10-7 in the second quarter.

The Chargers took after the Kansas City dramatics. Mike Williams completed a one-handed pass in the endzone to put LA back up 10.

As head coach Andy Reid said during the 2021 season, the Chiefs got grim. They ended the fourth quarter with a touchdown, and began the fourth with a field goal. Jaylen Watson crashed the Chargers’ catch-up attempt with a 99-yard pick-six, making it 24-17 Chiefs.

The Chiefs scored a field goal with a few minutes to spare to pad their lead, giving us a score of 27-17.

The Chargers marched down and scored a touchdown to cut it to 27-24, but an unsuccessful onside kick gave us our final score, 27-24.