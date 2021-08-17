Chiefs waive Callaway, Baylis with injury designations

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP)The Kansas City Chiefs waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway and tight end Evan Baylis with injury designations while placing running back Elijah McGuire on injured reserve in a series of roster moves Tuesday.

The Chiefs had until the middle of the afternoon to trim their roster to 85 players, but they chose to make the necessary moves before practice at Missouri Western. Wide receiver Chad Williams was released and defensive back Manny Patterson was waived to get the Chiefs to the required roster limit by the first cut-down deadline.

Callaway has been out with a bone bruise and Baylis with an ankle injury, while McGuire sprained his ankle in Kansas City’s preseason opener against San Francisco last weekend.

In other news, defensive end Frank Clark walked off the practice field one day after returning from a hamstring injury that kept him out against the 49ers. Clark began the padded workout but left after his first one-on-one rep.

Clark was just the first of several problems among defensive linemen.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, who has been dealing with a hip flexor problem, and defensive end Demone Harris, who had an oblique injury, also took off their pads and left practice before it concluded. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed, one of the biggest offseason acquisitions, eventually joined them after dealing with some cramps.

