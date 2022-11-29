KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Starting in Week 11, the NFL can “flex” game times scheduled from before the year started, allowing for more sought-after matchups to be played in prime-time timeslots.

Kansas City has fallen victim this year, with the Chiefs’ Week 14 bought against the Denver Broncos, originally scheduled to be played on Sunday Night Football, being moved back. Instead, the Chargers/Dolphins game will take the late spot.

With Los Angeles and Miami moving to prime time, the Chiefs and Broncos will take their slate, which will kick off at 3:05 p.m.

Before the season began, NFL schedulers wanted to see Patrick Mahomes and company versus a promising Russel Wilson-led Broncos offense in the spotlight late in the season. With Denver’s 3-8 record, plus the offense averaging a league-worst 14.3 points a game, the NFL decided to take the game to the afternoon slate.

The Chiefs’ game will now take place at 3:05 p.m. in Denver on December 11.