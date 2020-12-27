Chiefs win 17-14, clinch No. 1 seed, first-round bye and home field advantage

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – DECEMBER 27: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes in the first quarter against Grady Jarrett #97 of the Atlanta Falcons at Arrowhead Stadium on December 27, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) — Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came in clutch once again converting in the final two minutes to capture a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

With the victory, Kansas City gained the No. 1 seed in the AFC, along with a first round bye in the playoffs and home field advantage throughout.

Coming into the game, experts predicted and easy victory for the Chiefs, but in reality it was anything but easy. With just over two minutes remaining in the contest it looked as if the game was over as Mahomes threw an interception to a Falcons defensive back — luckily the opponent dropped it, giving Kansas City another shot to take the lead.

On the the next play the Chiefs hit gold. Mahomes connected with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in the back of the endzone.

Mahomes finished with 278 passing yards on 24/44 passing and two touchdowns.

Kansas City will wrap up the regular season next Sunday at noon with a matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS.