KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – On a Thursday night prime-time stage, the Chiefs set out to keep a long winning-streak alive against AFC West rival, the Denver Broncos.

The home team stood strong, as the Chiefs won 19-8. And yes, Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead.

Arrowhead Stadium fans got to work right away, forcing a timeout and failed fourth-down conversion by the Broncos offense.

Patrick Mahomes and his offense used the turnover to drive down the field, including a Travis Kelce catch-and-pitch to Noah Gray for a first down. A batted ball on third down forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal. Kansas City led 3-0 with 5:40 to play in the first quarter.

The Chiefs’ defense forced another turnover on Denver’s next possession. Linebacker Nick Bolton, who was questionable all week, dropped back and intercepted Bronco quarterback Russell Wilson.

Kansas City’s offense once again drove down the field, and once again, stalled out in the redzone. On third down, Mahomes lobbed a pass into the endzone that was intercepted.

The next possession had a similar outcome. The Chiefs lined up on fourth-and-two from the Denver six-yard line for a field goal. A direct snap to Gray only went for one yard, turning the ball over. Kansas City maintained a slim 3-0 lead despite three trips in the redzone.

Good field position after another strong showing for the defense paved the way for a successful drive. On third-and-goal, Mahomes found Kadarius Toney for a touchdown as the Chiefs finally reached the endzone, taking a 10-0 lead with three minutes left in the first half.

With 22 seconds left in the first half, Chris Jones recorded a sack in his fifth-straight game this season. Despite it being fourth down, Denver called a timeout to punt back to the Chiefs.

Pushing down the field in crunch time, Kansas City got the ball to the 43-yard line with four seconds remaining in the half. Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker connected on a time-expiring 60-yard field goal, and Kansas City took a 13-0 lead into the locker room.

First half woes continued in the second. Starting with the ball, the Chiefs marched down the field, but once again settled for a field goal. Butker completed a more-manageable 25-yard field goal to give his team a 16-0 lead.

Kansas City’s defense continued to shine in the second half. On a tipped pass from Wilson, Chiefs’ safety Justin Reid recorded an interception, the second of the night. However, the Broncos eventually break onto the scoreboard. Russell Wilson threw an 11-yard touchdown and the Broncos completed a two-point conversion after.

Butker added one more field goal late in the fourth quarter to give the Chiefs a 19-8 lead. Shortly after, the Chiefs kneeled out the clock.

Mahomes completed 30 of 40 pass attempts for 306 yards and one touchdown. Willie Gay and Montrell Washington each recovered a fumble.

Kansas City gets an extended break before hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.