EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (KSNT)- The Chiefs versus Jets game on Sunday night football was a rollercoaster for fans.

The Chiefs beat the Jets 23-20.

KC started strong, as expected, against a Jets team which lost its starting quarterback in week one. The Chiefs took a 17-0 lead in the first quarter.

However, a safety called against the Chiefs after offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor was called for a holding penalty while Mahomes was in the Chiefs’ end zone. The Jets got on the board and apparently needed just that inch of momentum.

The Chiefs scored ten more points before halftime to pull within eight at the midway point of the game. After halftime, the Jets added another touchdown and two-point conversion to tie the game at 20. The Chiefs had blown a 17-point lead.

The Chiefs finally ended the 20-3 Jets run with a field goal early in the fourth quarter to regain the lead. They got the back when Zach Wilson fumbled a snap on the ensuing drive.

The Chiefs put together a lengthy drive and Patrick Mahomes converted on a third down in the red zone to essentially end the game.

Kansas City improves to 3-1 with the win and will return to action on Sunday, Oct. 8 on the road against the Vikings.