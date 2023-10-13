KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Denver Broncos Thursday night didn’t qualify as a “Scorigami,” there’s an argument the victory is in a class of its own.

A Scorigami celebrates NFL final scores that have never occurred in league history. Jon Bois explains the concept highlights the unique nature of how points are scored in the NFL, where one is impossible by itself, safeties count for two, and touchdowns could ultimately be worth six, seven or eight points, leading to abundance of possible final outcomes.

Kansas City’s 19-8 triumph both felt like a lopsided baseball score, and surely one that’s never happened before.

Close. It only happened once before in NFL history, and what made the final count stand out as rare on its own is that it happened on the exact same date 96 years ago.

Four days after Major League Baseball’s New York Yankees finished sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1927 World Series, the NFL’s New York Yankees rushed past the Buffalo Bisons 19-8 in front of 3,500 fans.

While kicker Harrison Butker and the Chiefs’ defense were the heroes in front of more than 73,000 fans at Arrowhead, NFL legend Red Grange and Will Bill Kelly led the Yankees’ rushing attack, combining for three touchdowns against the Bisons, who had a single TD and a safety as their only scores before the final whistle. New York’s single extra point led to a score that stood alone for nearly a century.

This season has already featured three games that did end as scorigamis: Baltimore’s 25-9 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1, Miami’s 70-20 win in Week 3 over Denver, and Philadelphia’s 25-11 win over Tampa Bay, also in Week 3.

The Chiefs last had a scorigami in 2021 when they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 48-9.