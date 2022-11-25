KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another offensive weapon will be out for the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Kadarius Toney out this weekend with a hamstring injury. He has not practiced all week after leaving last weekend’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers early.

Kansas City picked up Toney just before the trade deadline in October. The Chiefs traded a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick in 2023 for the Giants former first-round pick.

The Chiefs said Friday that guard Joe Thuney (ankle), safety Juan Thornhill (calf) and defensive back Chris Lammons (concussion protocol) are all questionable for Sunday’s game.

The news comes just days after the Chiefs put running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the injured reserve list. He suffered a high ankle sprain Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Edwards-Helaire will now be required to miss at least four weeks.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is already on the injured reserve list due to an abdominal injury and will be out at least three more games.

But some good news for Chiefs Kingdom: Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week.

Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore will have to step up with Hardman and Toney out.