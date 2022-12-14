KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs may get two speedy receivers this week on the road vs. the Houston Texans.

Mecole Hardman returned to practice on Wednesday after being placed on injured reserve in November with an abdominal injury.

Head coach Andy Reid said Hardman is in the “ramp-up process” and “we’ll see where he’s at” in regards to playing on Sunday.

Hardman lost a bunch of weight according to Reid, but has been “working like crazy” to keep weight and get back on the field.

Kadarius Toney practiced last week in a limited capacity since nursing a lingering hamstring injury but did not play vs. the Denver Broncos.

Reid said Toney felt good after last week’s practice and his status is day to day.