Chiefs wrangle the Cowboys 19-9

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 21: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during a time out in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Clyde Edwards-Helaire gave Chiefs fans a warm welcome in Sunday’s game. The Chiefs defeated the Cowboys 19-9.

Kansas City scored first with a Travis Kelce 4-yard rushing touchdown. Yes, rushing.

On Dallas’ ensuing drive, Frank Clark forced a fumble that Darius Harris recovered. That led to Harrison Butker’s 37-yard field goal later in the first quarter to give the Chiefs a 9-0 lead.

Edwards-Helaire punched in a touchdown in the second quarter to make it 16-3 Chiefs.

Kansas City’s offensive power ended in the third quarter. Harrison Butker made a 53-yard field goal. It’s his fourth 50-yard field goal this season, tying the single-season franchise record of four. Butker has already tied this record two other times in his career, in 2017 and 2020.

Kansas City finished with 370 yards of total offense, compared to Dallas’ 276. The Chiefs’ defense was the shining star in this show. Chris Jones recorded 3 1/2 sacks, beating his single-game career-high of three sacks.

Chavarius Ward intercepted Dak Prescott’s desperate deep ball with 20 seconds remaining in the first half. then, with 1:07 left in the game, L’Jarius Sneed intercepted Prescott’s pass at the Chiefs’ 5-yard line to end the game.

Patrick Mahomes completed 23 of 37 passes for 260 yards. Edwards-Helaire finished with 63 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.

Next, the Chiefs have a bye week and return Dec. 5 to host the Denver Broncos.