Chris Jones “excited to spend the long haul,” with Chiefs

FILE – This is an Aug. 29, 2019, file photo showing Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones warming up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, in Green Bay, Wis. The Chiefs have agreed with defensive tackle Chris Jones on a four-year, $85 million contract extension that includes $60 million in guarantees, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the signing. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs signed another big contract to keep defensive tackle Chris Jones in Kansas City for four more seasons. In Monday’s press conference, Reid and Jones both expressed their excitement for the new deal.

“This is so well deserved. He’s done everything that he’s needed to do to become a top defensive tackle in the National Football League,” Reid said.

“I’m just so excited to spend the long haul of the back-end of my career with the Kansas City Chiefs,” said Jones.

The $21.25 million extension will make Jones the second highest paid interior pass rusher in the league, behind only Ram’s Aaron Donald.

“I’m proud of the commitment that he has given to the organization, and how he has handled himself, again- in the weight room, in the classroom, on the field, and then in the community has been tremendous,” Reid said.

“All parties were committed to keeping Chris Jones in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform for a long time,” said Chiefs GM Brett Veach.