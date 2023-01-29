KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trash talk before the AFC Championship game made its way up to the mayor’s office.

Now, after posting a troll video to Twitter, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval is backpedaling.

Fans from both teams are also making themselves heard. The players are done talking, and just one thing remains: kickoff.



“I’m so excited for it. I cannot wait for it tomorrow, we have the Super Bowl, we know what it feels like,” one Chiefs fan said.



For a chance to play on the biggest stage in football. Fans knowing exactly what’s at stake, but ever so confident in their team.



“Man oh man, you don’t even know. We’re excited dawg, we’re excited,” another Chiefs fan said.



“It’s amazing, we waited a long time to get this far, so you can’t take that away from us,” one Chiefs fan that traveled from Cincinnati said.



“I’m excited because we haven’t been to five of these in a row, I mean frankly I’m excited,” one Bengals fan said.



Cincinnati mayor Aftab Pureval had a more regretful tone one day after sending out quite the troll video to his thousands of Twitter followers.

Insinuating that Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ father.



“Well, I certainly learned a lot, I shouldn’t try to be funny,” Mayor Pureval responded.



“Now what he said, his words, yeah I think he’s probably regretful and I’m even sorry for that cause that’s not who we are. I think it kind of stepped across the line a little bit,” another Bengals fan said.



Outside of the trash talk gone wrong, the Chiefs simply want—and fans feel they need—to win.



The Chiefs are 0-3 verse the Bengals the last two seasons and 2-2 in the last four AFC Championship games.



“In a way, I think we already won as a city, and I think when you look at where we are today, I’m proud of what we are doing and how we’re growing,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.



